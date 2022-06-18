State Rep. Pamelya Herndon recalled Juneteenth celebrations during her childhood in Texas, where she would eat watermelon and drink "red soda water."
The June 19 holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free remaining slaves two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Herndon said her great-grandmother Betty Alexander of Wheelock, Texas, was likely alive to see it happen.
She doesn't have many records of her great-grandmother, Herndon said. She doesn't even have a picture. But stories passed down through generations have kept alive Alexander's history as a house slave.
Juneteenth has long been popular among Black communities in the U.S. and is finally gaining more widespread recognition across the state and nation. The first statewide Juneteenth celebration was held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and President Joe Biden signed a bill into law in 2021 making Juneteenth the first new federal since President Ronald Reagan declared Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday in 1983.
Local DJ Raashan Ahmad, who organized Santa Fe's first Juneteenth celebration last year and is hosting the Love and Happiness Juneteenth event Sunday evening on the Plaza, said he attended parades in California in his youth commemorating the day.
For Ahmad, the holiday — also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — is "a day of celebration."
"So, we're just trying to take that energy and spirit to celebrate but also to raise awareness," he said.
For Herndon, Juneteenth is about African Americans understanding their history — one that was rarely recorded.
"We really do need to start capturing it in writing, so that we can make sure that it is encased in a manner that can be passed on forever," she said.
Biden's signature last year on legislation creating the new federal holiday "was really quite an eye opening," she said, "because the only people who really knew about this Juneteenth day were those people in Texas."
Even after U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued a proclamation ending slavery in Texas 157 years ago, many slave masters refused to free their slaves, Herndon said, and eventually Granger was driven out of the state.
Her grandmother was born free, she said, but was only able to get an eighth grade education. It was her mother who passed down the importance of education.
Herndon received a bachelor's degree in business administration at Howard University and then attended the University of Texas Law School, where she received her Juris Doctor.
Ahmad said he finds it frustrating most young people in the U.S. have not been taught about Juneteenth or other aspects of Black American history.
"It's honestly shameful that we didn't know or had to discover things about our heritage," he said. "I'm thinking about African Americans, but honestly this kind of happens across the board for communities of color. We just don't see representation when we're growing up in school."
He was looking forward to Sunday's event, a milestone in a city with a small Black population.
"There's a kind of a narrative that there's no Black people in Santa Fe, and it's like — well, we are here," Ahmad said. "We're parents, business owners and community members."
The Plaza celebration will include several Black performers, poets and speakers, including Tintawi Kaigziabiher, an artist and Olorisa of Yemoja — or priest — in the Lukumi tradition from Nigeria. Also a doula and lactation consultant, Kaigziabiher said much of her work involves improving outcomes for mothers of color.
According to data from the state Department of Health, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in New Mexico is four times higher than the state average.
Kaigziabiher will be at Sunday's event to honor her ancestors and offer libations, she said.
"I have to honor their labor, their sacrifice, their trauma, their victories — and that's the day that that I think we should do it collectively," she said.
She also believes Juneteenth is an opportunity to talk about the injustices that continue to plague communities of color.
Kaigziabiher knew about Juneteenth as a child, she said, but didn't celebrate the holiday. She plans to make it a new tradition she will pass down to her five children.
"We mostly celebrated Memorial Day — you know, another holiday founded by Black people in this country to honor those who served," Kaigziabiher said. "My grandfather was one of them."
While Kaigziabiher and Ahmad said they appreciate the new national spotlight on Juneteenth, they fear it could become just another commercialized national holiday.
"I worry about how this can also just become another way to sell used cars," Ahmad said. "… The more corporate this thing becomes, you know, you can kind of lose some of the roots, culture and traditions."
Walmart recently generated controversy with the release of a Pan-African "Juneteenth ice cream," a move viewed as tone deaf by many in the Black community.
While Kaigziabiher said she isn't necessarily opposed to the holiday ice cream, she believes the profits should go to to Black organizations.
She also wants the community to understand that while Juneteenth is a celebration, it is not a party.
"I hope that people approach it that way," Kaigziabiher said. "This is a day of remembering. This is a day of honoring. This is a day of giving thanks, and it's also a day to talk about what is happening right now."