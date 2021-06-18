In the mid-1970s, Charles E. Becknell, then in grade school, attended one of the first official Juneteenth celebrations in New Mexico.
At the time, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery was an obscure one to many people outside the Black community.
“The Black community always knew about Juneteenth,” said Becknell, 53, now head of the Africana Studies program at the University of New Mexico. “It was and is a celebratory experience for native African New Mexicans.”
“Ask the average New Mexican if they know it’s a state holiday, they'd say no,” said Joseph Powdrell, organizer of the Juneteenth celebration attended by Becknell.
Over four decades later, Juneteenth has gained national recognition. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to make June 19 a federal holiday. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, making Juneteenth the first new holiday since President Ronald Reagan made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a national holiday in 1983.
“The [recognition] of the holiday is significant because it highlights the fact that Black history is American history,” said Cathryn McGill, founder and director of New Mexico’s Black History Organizing Committee.
“Juneteenth should symbolize the survival of Black folks, our culture, our language, everything we have contributed to society,” said Nikki Archuleta, founder of the first Black Lives Matter chapter in New Mexico. “It’s a celebration that [we] are still here. A celebration of joy and otherworldly resistance.”
Celebrations of the holiday are occurring across the state Saturday. In Santa Fe, a coalition of arts and governmental organizations will host a free Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Plaza.
“We’re throwing a party that will center [on] Black people in Santa Fe, in the center of the city,” said Raashan Ahmad, a DJ and organizer of the Love and Happiness Get Down event in Santa Fe.
“It’s the first time a Juneteenth of this magnitude has taken place," Ahmad added.
“I am pleased that it happened,” said Les Samuel, owner of Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, a Black-owned restaurant in Santa Fe. “It’s long overdue.”
The event will include speakers, live music, art and numerous vendors from Black-owned businesses.
Hakim Bellamy, the first poet laureate of Albuquerque (2012-14), will perform Saturday in Santa Fe. For the occasion, Bellamy wrote a poem inspired by a novel by Ralph Ellison titled Juneteenth.
"The theme [of his poem] is that feeling when someone comes and taps you on your shoulder and says, ‘All this is done,’ ” said Bellamy, referring to the moment the abolition of slavery was announced to Black people across the country.
“How do you put into words that feeling of disorientation and euphoria,” added Bellamy, who was in the process of putting the finishing touches on the poem when he spoke to The New Mexican. “What a moment in history.”
That history stretches back to June 19, 1865, when a group of Union soldiers marched into Texas to announce the Civil War had ended and the Union won. Juneteenth, as it came to be known, commemorates the day a group of black Texans was finally freed, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It has been celebrated ever since.
Powdrell, who worked for the city of Albuquerque in the 1970s, organized one of the first official Juneteenth celebrations in the state. Powdrell said there were "expressions of Juneteenth" in New Mexico as far back as the 1940s, primarily backyard celebrations hosted by African Americans who had migrated from Texas.
“I did it for 13 years,” said Powdrell, who said the event grew from 900 in 1976 to 8,000 in 1989.
Powdrell’s first memory of the holiday was from his time growing up in Crosbyton, Texas, a then-segregated town east of Lubbock.
“A Tuesday in 1956,” said Powdrell, who was 8 years old at the time. “We celebrated with a picnic down by the creek.”
“It is our sovereign piece of American history,” he said during a talk about the history of Juneteenth in 2020. “It’s a ritual that we [Black people] need to sustain and claim.”
“I would hope it [Juneteenth] was not a symbol of appeasement, given the racial climate that we’re currently in,” said Becknell.
In 2006, Juneteenth became an official holiday in New Mexico.
Archuleta, like Powdrell, hopes the meaning of Juneteenth is not lost.
“I don’t think people have a very contextualized understanding of what Juneteenth means for the Black community,” said Archuleta, who will attend the Juneteeth festivities Saturday in Santa Fe. “It’s a celebration of Black joy, yes. But it’s also about how marginalized groups of people, especially Black folks, are still living in a very traumatic and violent state.”
Last year, Juneteenth celebrations took on added urgency in the wake of a series of killings of unarmed Black people by police.
“These past two years have been a whole lot for everybody,” Ahmad said about the murder of Black people such as George Floyd in 2020.
“With the summer of George Floyd, the conversation in Santa Fe has been trying to figure out how to respond,” Ahmad said of the increased awareness in the city about issues of racism and police violence affecting people of color.
Ahmad said visibility and “Black erasure” in Santa Fe are something he hopes Juneteenth can help address.
“When I speak with folks that are African American in Santa Fe, they often complain of not being seen,” said Ahmad. “There is a lot of erasure of Black history in Santa Fe. We want to show that there are Black people in the city. We're here, we're beautiful, and we're taking up space.”
According Becknell, whose father grew up in segregated Hobbs in the 1940s and ’50s, issues of racism persist in the state.
“New Mexico is a microcosm of the nation; it’s not a utopic geographic area. New Mexico gets neglected in terms of its racial attitude in terms of the so-called tricultural myth,” Becknell said of the idea that Native American, Hispanic and Anglo communities live in harmony.
Ahmad hopes Juneteenth can be a long-needed celebration after a few rough years.
“We're throwing a party after a pandemic,” Ahmad said. “This Juneteenth is about centering us [Black people] at this time, in this city, with all that’s going on in the world.”
