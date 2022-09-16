The New Mexico Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission is recommending keeping most of the judges running in state judicial retention elections in November.

The lone exception is Court of Appeals Judge Jane Yohalem, who commission officials said they are making no recommendation on because she hasn't been on the bench long enough for the commission to evaluate her performance. The Santa Fe lawyer was appointed to the court in mid-2020.

Commissioners are recommending voters return Supreme Court Justice Michael Vigil, as well as the seven judges running for retention to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court spots.

