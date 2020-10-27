State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne on Tuesday refused to hear arguments from the Edgewood town attorney opposing her recent judgments against Mayor John Bassett, which ultimately disqualify Bassett from serving in the position.
The judge sided with two town councilors who argued the attorney was not authorized by the governing body to make the arguments on Bassett's behalf and would need to choose whether he represents the mayor or the town.
Tuesday's hearing was the latest development in the ongoing effort by many Edgewood residents to have Bassett removed from office.
Earlier this month, Sanchez-Gagne issued two judgments in favor of residents who filed a lawsuit accusing Bassett of violating the town's nepotism ordinance and defrauding taxpayers — orders that paved the way for the town council to remove him. A special election in Edgewood this summer also eliminates the town's position of mayor, but some people say Bassett is refusing to leave.
Three residents filed the lawsuit against Bassett earlier this year, alleging he voted to extend a costly wastewater project to property owned by his mother and voted to appoint and reappoint his first cousin to a town planning board.
Bassett never responded to the filing, according to court records.
In one of Sanchez-Gagne's rulings, a partial summary judgment, she found Bassett had violated a nepotism ordinance by appointing his relative to the planning council. In the other, a default judgment, she ruled Bassett had violated the Fraud Against Taxpayers Act by voting to expend public resources to property owned by his mother.
Both rulings allow the town council to remove Bassett as mayor.
Bassett did not respond to a voicemail and email Tuesday seeking comment on the hearing.
Attorney Marcus J. Rael — who told the judge he's been representing the town of Edgewood for about 15 years — recently filed motions asking Sanchez-Gagne to set aside her judgments against the mayor. He argued the plaintiffs had amended their lawsuit to make it a Fraud Against Taxpayers Act case, which requires a different set of standards that the plaintiffs hadn't met.
Before Rael could make his arguments, however, the judge considered a motion filed Tuesday morning by two of the town's four councilors — Sherry Abraham and Audrey Jaramillo — to intervene in the case and strike Rael's pleadings.
The councilors said Rael had filed his motions "presumably at the direction of Mr. Bassett," but the town council had never voted on how to proceed with the matter.
Sanchez-Gagne's rulings pertain primarily to Bassett, they said, therefore Rael was representing the private interests of Bassett at public expense.
Jaramillo told the judge Bassett's attempt to have Rael argue on his behalf spoke to "the very essence of this lawsuit, where he is abusing his power and sidestepping council."
Jaramillo said the council had been trying to get the issue on its public meeting agenda for discussion in an executive session, "but that has been refused by the mayor."
Rael argued his contract authorized him to represent the town and all of its officials, including Bassett.
He said Bassett was asking the judge to halt her previous orders — including the portion directing the council to remove him as mayor — to allow more time for him to get an attorney and the town council to consider the issue.
"Right now, you have this group trumpeting out there that the mayor has been removed from office, which was done in a manner which, in my opinion, was a mistake and was not done properly," Rael said.
But Sanchez-Gagne declined, saying Bassett had failed to fight the case when he had a chance.
Edgewood resident Jerry Powers, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said Tuesday he felt the judge's ruling was appropriate and he hopes the town council will have a public meeting on the issue — something he said should have happened long ago.
A grassroots group, Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood, or CORE, circulated a petition for a special election earlier this year, in which the town's residents voted to change the structure of governance, from a mayor/town council structure to one in which a commission governs a town manager.
"The people are very adept, bright and tenacious," Jaramillo said after the hearing, "and the CORE group has done their homework and is taking their town government back."
Jaramillo said she would push for an emergency meeting to discuss the lawsuit and would suggest the town council hire an interim CEO to keep the town running while steps are being taken to implement the new form of government.
