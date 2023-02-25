TAOS — Henry Samora, who pleaded guilty in November to a third-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle, received a suspended sentence last week of four years and 10 months in prison, plus five years of probation.

The sentencing hearing Tuesday ended a 2-year-old case in which 33-year-old Samora was accused of losing control of his vehicle and fatally striking Delubino “Tuti” Casías while speeding on Paseo del Pueblo Sur on Dec. 16, 2020.

According to court records and witnesses, Samora attempted to flee the scene but was detained by law enforcement.

