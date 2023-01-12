The landlords for a popular downtown Santa Fe nightspot and restaurant are asking a judge to order the business to leave, claiming Boxcar's presence in the Railyard is causing problems for nearby tenants.

After hearing from lawyers for both sides at a motion hearing Thursday, state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid said he plans to hold a bench trial to hear testimony from the parties before making a ruling. A trial date has not been set.

Gross Kelly Warehouse LLC filed a complaint in August attempting to evict Boxcar from its Guadalupe Street location, saying the business has "failed to conduct its business in first class manner in every respect," including not complying with state laws regarding the serving of alcohol. 

