The landlords for a popular downtown Santa Fe nightspot and restaurant are asking a judge to order the business to leave, claiming Boxcar's presence in the Railyard is causing problems for nearby tenants.
After hearing from lawyers for both sides at a motion hearing Thursday, state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid said he plans to hold a bench trial to hear testimony from the parties before making a ruling. A trial date has not been set.
Gross Kelly Warehouse LLC filed a complaint in August attempting to evict Boxcar from its Guadalupe Street location, saying the business has "failed to conduct its business in first class manner in every respect," including not complying with state laws regarding the serving of alcohol.
The venue has "over served patrons who have caused damage, destruction and threats of violence to the patrons of Gross Kelly," according to the lawsuit.
This has damaged and continues to damage the reputation of the Gross Kelly Warehouse complex and makes Boxcar's continued operation there a threat to Gross Kelly's other tenants, the complaint says.
Boxcar has also failed to pay a percentage of proceeds above and beyond its monthly $10,000 rent required by its original lease, according to a complaint.
Gross Kelly's lawyer Kurt Sommer acknowledged Thursday the landlords agreed to forgo the percentage rent in a modification to the agreement, in exchange for early termination of the lease with Boxcar.
But, Sommer said, the bar did not vacate the premises by February 2022 as called for in the modification, so Gross Kelly is now seeking to evict the business.
Boxcar's attorney Daniel O'Friel opposed the motion to evict Thursday, telling Biedscheid that the owners — identified as Frost Restaurant Group — are working diligently to move to a new space in the Plaza Mercado building.
They've purchased a liquor license and renovations are in the works but "city bureaucracy has been troublesome and problematic," delaying their ability to secure the proper permits, he said.
"We are doing all the things necessary to move," O'Friel said. "We do not want to be in a space where we are not wanted."
O'Friel said forcing the business out of the space it has occupied for the past seven years before its new space is ready for occupancy would "wreck havoc" on others, including Boxcar's 90 employees and 30 vendors as well as the tourists and locals who are its customers.
Boxcar is up to date on its monthly rent, O'Friel said.
Boxcar's owners filed a counterclaim in October accusing Gross Kelly managing partner David Barker of negligence, saying he presented himself as an "easy landlord" but has been anything but, taking away parking spaces, failing to address maintenance issues and favoring other tenants, including a business owned by his wife, to Boxcar's detriment.