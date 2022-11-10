Defense attorneys for a 16-year-old accused of killing a stranger at Ragle Park in August want a judge recused from proceedings involving their client.

Their filing Monday came up during a dangerousness hearing Thursday in which Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered the suspect, Judah Trujillo, held in custody without bond. She also arraigned Trujillo and set his trial on her docket for May 18, 2023.

Trujillo is accused of fatally shooting Samuel Cordero in the back of the head around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Ragle Park. Trujillo has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the second charge for allegedly taking and disposing of Cordero’s cellphone.

