The state has probable cause to prosecute a man accused of killing another motorist during a road rage incident for first-degree murder, a judge has ruled.

Eleazar Flores-Torres’ lawyer argued during a preliminary hearing Thursday the charge should be downgraded because his client had no deliberate intent to kill Joaquin Martin — whom he’s accused of running over three times at Rufina Street and Richards Avenue last fall — something usually required as an element of first-degree murder.

“Mr. Flores-Torres did not get up that day with an intent to hurt anyone or kill anyone,” attorney John Huntley said, “not even when he did the U-turn, not even when he’s being yelled at.

