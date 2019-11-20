A judge on Wednesday rejected a motion from Jordan Anthony Nuñez’s attorneys to exclude a key witness from testifying at his upcoming trial.
Nuñez, 21, is accused of torturing and killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, whose body was found by investigators in a plastic tub buried by the side of the road in Nambé in January 2018.
The witness, Tracy Ann Peña, is Jeremiah’s mother.
Defense attorney Mark Earnest said what the state characterized as a pretrial preparation meeting with Peña, former Deputy District Attorney Todd Bullion, Santa Fe County sheriff’s detectives Eric Eccles and Ernest Aldereteand crime scene technician Shari Vialpando on June 26 was, in reality, a secret interview that was never meant to be disclosed to defense counsel.
“Jordan is asking this court to exclude Tracy Peña as witness at trial as a sanction for its deliberate violation of his rights to due process,” Earnest wrote in motion for sanctions submitted Sept. 23 to state District Judge Matthew Wilson.
Earnest repeatedly referred to Peña as the state’s “star witness.” Authorities have said Peña helped her boyfriend, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, bury Jeremiah in November 2017. Authorities said Nuñez and Ferguson tortured and fatally beat the boy while she was in jail.
Ferguson took his own life in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, after which prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez and alleged he may have been the one to deal the fatal blow.
When called to testify, Vialpando and Eccles were asked to read aloud from notes they took at the meeting.
Earnest questioned Vialpando for just over 30 minutes and repeatedly asked whether questions Peña answered at the meeting yielded any new information that was unknown to him and co-counsel Theresa Duncan.
In his motion, Earnest wrote that he found out about the meeting during his Aug. 15 pretrial interview with Peña. And while he previously sent a Brady letter to the state asking for all discoverable material related to her prior statements, he never received anything about the June 26 meeting.
Vialpando said during her testimony that the meeting was meant to prepare Peña for Earnest’s questions at trial, such as why she was a habitual shoplifter or why she answered the same questions differently in interviews with investigators.
“The whole point of it was to say, ‘Just be honest,’ ” Vialpando said.
In his ruling, Wilson said the state had no statutory duty to record pretrial preparation meetings and that neither Vialpando or Eccles said under oath that the meeting yielded any new evidence.
Wilson also denied Duncan’s motion to dismiss seven charges of child abuse not resulting in the death of a child filed Aug. 30 against Nuñez.
Duncan argued that the charges were filed by the state because Nuñez asserted his constitutional right to a fair and speedy trial.
While state’s attorney Jennifer Padgett provided an email from Aug. 14 indicating they would go back to a grand jury to file the new charges, Duncan said the state actually sought a continuance in the trial to gather evidence for existing charges, not file new ones.
They needed more time to corroborate the new allegations by more than one witness, as well as with physical evidence and DNA lab results, Padgett said.
Wilson partially granted the defense’s motion to consolidate four of Nuñez’s charges.
Duncan said two charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence were identical. And while state’s attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Padgett agreed, they did not agree to combining two charges against Nuñez for tampering with evidence.
Padgett said the charges are for two separate acts: The wrapping of Jeremiah’s body in plastic and putting him inside the plastic container, and the second for transporting him for burial. Wilson agreed.
Wilson did grant the defense counsel’s motion to re-interview a minor in the case with no restrictions.
