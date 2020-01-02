A state district judge told a man accused of raping unconscious women at his homes in Santa Fe and Seattle to stop filing motions on his own behalf and instead allow his attorney to represent him.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer made the remarks during a hearing Thursday requested by public defender Brad Kerwin to clarify who will represent Redwolf Pope at his high-profile rape trial in Sommer's Santa Fe courtroom later this month.
Kerwin sought the hearing after Pope filed a handwritten motion Dec. 9 from the Santa Fe County jail, alleging video and photo evidence against him had been fabricated by a vengeful former roommate who is an expert at image manipulation.
Kerwin said he wasn't aware Pope had filed a motion seeking to dismiss the evidence until he was asked about it by a local news reporter.
After Pope told the judge he had no intention of representing himself at his trial, Sommer said, "You may not file pro se motions. I'm going to disregard your motion because you don't represent yourself."
Pope, 43, was charged in July 2018 in Santa Fe with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact, aggravated battery and false imprisonment after a Seattle-area woman told investigators he had raped her when she was visiting Santa Fe.
The charges followed a collaborative investigation by police in Santa Fe and Seattle that began after Pope's roommates came forward to Santa Fe police with videos they said appeared to show Pope sexually assaulting unconscious women at his two homes.
Pope also faces two counts of rape in Seattle. Officials there have requested his extradition, but a Santa Fe County magistrate ruled in October he will remain in jail here until his New Mexico case is resolved.
Pope has identified himself as a Native American activist and has spoken out about issues such as the Dakota Access Pipeline protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. But his tribal affiliations have been called into question. While court documents said he claimed to be Tlingit, officials with the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes in Alaska told The New Mexican he was not a registered member.
Native News Online also questioned Pope's tribal claims in a story in July 2018. In a more recent story, the news organization calls him an "American Indian imposter" who is accused of preying on Native women.
Pope alleged in his handwritten motion that his rape charges stem from a dispute with a former roommate who became angry when Pope decided not to partner with the man in a film business. Pope accused the roommate of hacking into his iPad and threatening to blackmail him with "altered/planted" photos.
The New Mexican is not naming the roommate because he could not be reached for comment on the allegations.
"[He] texted and emailed me … demanding $20,000 or he would 'burn my life down,' " Pope wrote in the Dec. 9 motion. "I was arrested five days later on my way back to NM with my evidence in a setup arranged by [the roommate]. … All my remaining belongings and evidence were stolen from my car after my arrest."
Pope said in the motion he doesn't know the full extent of the materials his former roommate altered or gave to police, but he was surprised when he viewed some of the evidence the state intends to present at his trial, scheduled to begin Jan. 28.
"Yet, what I was able to finally see shocked me," he wrote. "Things I do not remember. … It is tainted."
Pope's motion also accused the former roommate, a Native artist, of misrepresenting his own artwork by presenting digital images he creates from photographs as his own paintings of Native Americans.
Additionally, Pope accused the former roommate and the roommate's girlfriend of robbing his Seattle apartment in June 2018, while he was out of town.
"While I was gone they also emptied accounts, took cash and intercepted payments due to several local businesses," Pope wrote. "I returned to find an empty gallery, empty apartment, empty film studio, and emptied bank accounts."
Kerwin said he and Pope had discussed Pope's allegations, but he hadn't had a chance to vet the claims and interview the former roommate his client has accused of fabricating evidence, threatening him and robbing him.
"I think he filed [his motion] prematurely," Kerwin said. "These may or may not be legitimate concerns, but ultimately, it's something I need to flesh out before we are ready to take it on paper to a judge."
