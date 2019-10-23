U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins on Wednesday signed off an a legal agreement allowing commercial timber activities outside of protected Mexican spotted owl habitat in New Mexico’s national forests.
The decision by the Arizona-based judge modifies a previously issued court-ordered injunction barring timber companies from the state’s national forests, thus allowing companies to resume most timber projects so long as they’re not within protected owl territory.
That includes allowing a crew into the Carson National Forest to cut down the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, which is slated for a cross-country journey to Washington D.C. The previous court ordered halt had stopped Christmas tree cutting until judge Collins approved the new agreement.
The Santa Fe-based environmental group WildEarth Guardians and the U.S. Forest Service filed a stipulated agreement before Collins earlier this week.
The group’s executive director, John Horning, had agreed with the Forest Service that the previous injunction was much more restrictive than it needed to be to protect the threatened spotted owl.
