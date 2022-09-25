A state district judge has ruled against the city of Rio Rancho and in favor of The Santa Fe New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government in a legal dispute over public records, saying reasons the city gave for withholding records pertaining to the December shooting death of a Santa Fe Police officer's child were invalid. 

The records at the center of the case involved the December death of the 2-year-old son of Santa Fe Police Department officer Jonathan Harmon. 

An investigation revealed 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon had been struck by a bullet that came from his father's gun, which discharged while being wielded by the child's 4-year-old brother. 

