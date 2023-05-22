The state Court of Appeals recently vacated two felony convictions against former state Taxation and Revenue Department Cabinet Secretary Demesia Padilla after determining the statute of limitations had expired on those charges by the time she stood trial.
But that doesn't mean Padilla's legal troubles are over.
The Attorney General's Office has since petitioned the state Supreme Court to review the appellate court's ruling and is moving forward with one felony count in the original case against Padilla, which has been pending since 2018. First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer placed the case on the trial docket for September after conferring with Padilla's attorney, Paul Kennedy, and Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia during a status hearing Monday.
Padilla was the tax chief under Gov. Susana Martinez before she abruptly resigned in late 2016 amid a criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, then under the direction of former Attorney General Hector Balderas.
The state originally filed eight charges against Padilla in 2018, accusing her of stealing more than $25,000 from a Bernalillo-based grading and trucking firm by surreptitiously linking her credit card to the company’s checking account.
Sommer dismissed two of the charges in 2019 after Kennedy successfully argued the counts stemmed from crimes alleged to have occurred in Sandoval County, where the Bernalillo-area trucking company is located, or at Padilla’s home office in Albuquerque — not in Santa Fe, where the charges were filed.
The judge dismissed another five of the original eight charges after Kennedy argued the sections of the state Governmental Conduct Act she was charged with violating were “aspirational” statements in the law and not criminal violations.
The Attorney General's Office appealed the dismissal of those five charges.
While the appeal was pending, Padilla was charged, tried and found guilty in Sandoval County with two counts of embezzlement and computer access with intent to defraud or embezzle, which had been dismissed for improper venue. In 2021, Thirteenth Judicial District Judge Cindy Mercer sentenced Padilla to nine years for each count but suspended all 18 years and placed the former Cabinet secretary on supervised probation for five years.
The Court of Appeals overturned those convictions in March, writing the District Court court “improperly relied on nonstatutory tolling to exclude the time period between the filing of the complaint and its dismissal.”
The Attorney General's Office filed a petition earlier this month asking the state Supreme Court to review the appellate court's ruling on those counts.
The original eight-count case had been delayed since the Attorney General's 2019 appeal of the dismissal of the five misdemeanor counts.
That logjam was cleared in September when the state Supreme Court upheld the dismissal and remanded the case back down to District Court in Santa Fe on the one remaining criminal count of Engaging in an Official Act for Personal Financial Gain, a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months incarceration.
The count also relates to Padilla's dealings with the grading and trucking company. It charges her with receiving an item of value — release of a $13,000 tax penalty — by using her position to view tax records and interfere with a state audit of the trucking company in 2014 and advocating for abatement of a tax penalty which, charging documents say, reduced the liability she and her husband could have faced as the company's tax preparers.
"Without her access to the GenTax systems and her official acts in conflict with her obligations as a governmental conduct covered employee, Ms. Padilla could not have impacted the outcome of the [company's] audit to reduce their individual liability for the penalties associated," according to a criminal complaint in the case. GenTax is software used by the state in conducting tax audits, Valencia confirmed Monday.
Kennedy did not respond to a call seeking comment.