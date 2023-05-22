Ex-New Mexico offical again faces multiple felonies

Former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla sits in state District Court in 2019.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The state Court of Appeals recently vacated two felony convictions against former state Taxation and Revenue Department Cabinet Secretary Demesia Padilla after determining the statute of limitations had expired on those charges by the time she stood trial.

But that doesn't mean Padilla's legal troubles are over. 

The Attorney General's Office has since petitioned the state Supreme Court to review the appellate court's ruling and is moving forward with one felony count in the original case against Padilla, which has been pending since 2018. First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer placed the case on the trial docket for September after conferring with Padilla's attorney, Paul Kennedy, and Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia during a status hearing Monday. 

