The First Judicial District apparently finally found a judge to hear the DWI and reckless driving case against state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente.
Martinez appeared Monday before state District Judge Francis J. Mathew, the eighth judge to be assigned to his case and the first not to be excused or recuse himself.
Matthew tentatively scheduled Martinez’ case for a two-day non-jury trial to take place either Nov. 18 and 19 or Dec. 16 and 17, depending on the availability of Assistant Attorney General Peter Joseph Valencia, who may have a scheduling conflict on the November dates.
Both Valencia and Martinez’ attorney David R. Foster told the judge they believe court rules require Martinez to stand trial by Dec. 30, conflicting slightly with the judge’s calculation, which he said indicated the case must be heard by Jan. 30.
Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after his car rear-ending a Jeep at an Española intersection June 28.
But the case against him has stalled as judge after judge was excused or recused themselves from hearing the case, several saying it would be difficult to be fair and impartial because of prior dealings with the long-time legislator who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate.
The Española Police Department officer who arrested Martinez wrote in his report that when he came across the two-vehicle crash scene and approached Martinez’ 2010 Mercedes he could smell alcohol and Martinez had blood shot watery eyes and slurred speech.
Asked if he’d had anything to drink, Martinez first responded that he’d had “1 or 2 beers” but later said he’d had a “couple beers, like two or three,” the officer wrote, before Martinez said he’d “actually drank three glasses of wine.”
Before Matthew was assigned the case, three county magistrates recused themselves, state Attorney General’s Office and Martinez’s attorney preemptively excused district judges Jason Lidyard and Mary Marlowe Sommer, District Judges Matthew J. Wilson, Sylvia LaMar, T. Glenn Ellington and Maria Sanchez-Gagne recused themselves.
Judge Bryan Biedscheid recused himself at the request of prosecutors after revealing he’d once sought campaigning advice from Martinez.
District Attorney Marco Serna also took himself off the case — asking Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office to take over the prosecution — noting that Martinez had endorsed him in his 2016 race for district attorney.
Asked Monday if the state intended to stay with Matthew as the judge on the case, Valencia said the state has already exercised its one chance to excuse a judge and he doesn’t anticipate asking for any further changes, but referred questions to spokesman Matt Baca who could not be reached for comment immediately following the hearing.
Defense attorney Foster declined to say whether he intended to seek a new judge, saying even after exercising their automatic right to excuse one judge both parties always have the option of filing a motion on the issue.
Both Valencia and Foster declined to comment on why Martinez’ trial would be a “non-jury” trial.