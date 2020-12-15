A District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced actor and Native American film producer Redwolf Pope to four years in prison for raping a Seattle woman in a Santa Fe hotel room in 2017.
Pope, 44, was convicted of rape and voyeurism by a jury in September. Prosecutors said he took photos and video of himself sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in a hotel room after the woman asked him to drive her home from a party.
The woman, an acquaintance of Pope’s, told prosecutors she was handed a drink when she got into Pope’s vehicle and woke up without any memory of what occurred that night.
A jury deliberated for four hours before finding Pope guilty.
Pope was credited with approximately 2½ years of time served and will be required to register as a sex offender. He also will be released on parole for five to 20 years after serving time.
Pope appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit during the sentencing hearing via video from the Santa Fe County jail and asked to address the court. He offered a different account than what was presented during his trial.
Prosecutor Jennifer Padgett objected to Pope’s presentation, adding she felt Pope’s speech amounted to “victim blaming.” But Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer overruled the objection and allowed the presentation to continue.
Pope told Sommer he rescued the victim from an unsafe party and the two had a consensual encounter that night in the hotel room. He added he believed evidence had been suppressed during the trial.
“Know that I always hoped that this would turn out differently,” Pope said. “And [the victim] would find some sort of settlement for what she has gone through.”
On numerous occasions, public defender Bradford Kerwin reminded Pope the hearing was for sentencing and that the jury had already convicted him for the crimes.
Marlowe Sommer cut off Pope after a lengthy speech and asked him to finish his address before handing out the sentencing.
“I think basically, your summary assisted the court in finding that she [the victim] has a resulting harm, and that you acknowledged that she would have a resulting harm from this incident,” Marlowe Sommer said to Pope after handing out the sentencing. “You said you came to her rescue. Rather than coming to her rescue, you ended up raping her.
“You had knowledge that what you were doing was going to cause her trauma,” Marlowe Sommer added. “I have nothing more to say to you other than you have the right to appeal.”
Kerwin had said he intended to appeal the conviction.
At trial, the jury acquitted Pope of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, which would have carried a maximum sentence of 18 years. During the trial, Kerwin argued Pope was not guilty of kidnapping because the victim willfully entered his vehicle.
Erica Ciganek, a former business associate who testified as a witness during the trial and said that she stayed in Pope’s Seattle apartment where she noticed a hidden camera in his bathroom, read a letter during the sentencing, admonishing the court for considering the four-year sentence.
“If the powers that be are bound by the system that brings a case like this to such an abysmal result, then the system needs to be rebuilt,” Ciganek said. “Please use this broken system to the fullest extent it can be used to protect today.”
The case was brought in 2018 due to a joint investigation between the Santa Fe Police Department and the Seattle Police Department after women presented Santa Fe police with video that appeared to show Pope assaulting unconscious women in both cities.
Pope also faces rape charges in two cases in Seattle, and he will stand trial there after serving time for his conviction in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.