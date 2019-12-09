Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura has sealed an arrest warrant affidavit for James Garcia, 26, charged with murder in the killing of 20-year-old Daniel Viktor Gisler of Santa Fe, whose body was found Friday.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the department had asked that the warrant be sealed because “some concerns were expressed about possible violent retaliation against individuals named inside the affidavit.”
Garcia and 27-year-old Mercady Jalessa Rose Montoya were arrested by New Mexico State Police Saturday morning on Forest Road 333 in Albuquerque following a car chase, according to a news release. Officers said they saw Garcia attempting to hide underneath a blanket in the back seat of the vehicle driven by Montoya.
Both were booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.
Tapia said the case would be filed in state District Court, and he was waiting to find out if Garcia would be arraigned in Albuquerque or transferred to Santa Fe for his arraignment.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez of the Santa Fe police said Friday investigators found Gisler’s body outside a Calle Viejo home on the city’s south side.
Gisler’s cause of death has not been released. It is pending an autopsy by the state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque.
Family members reported Gisler missing Nov. 21. He was last seen at his mother’s house the evening of Nov. 19; no one had been able to reach him by phone or social media, causing concerns that he might be in danger.
