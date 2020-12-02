State District Judge Jason Lidyard on Wednesday declined to release James Garcia from jail ahead of his murder trial, despite a defense attorney’s argument that Garcia was being held without bond based on refuted evidence.
“There are a number of other factors that are at play here,” Lidyard said after a hearing on a motion seeking Garcia’s release. “Therefore, challenging the weight of the evidence in and of itself does not have a material bearing on whether the ruling [to keep him in custody until trial] should be reconsidered.”
Garcia, 27, of Santa Fe is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the November 2019 shooting death of 20-year-old Daniel Viktor Gisler.
Gisler had been missing for more than two weeks when police found his gunshot-riddled body under a tarp near a residence on Santa Fe’s south side. Garcia was arrested the next day.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Jan. 6 that Garcia would be held without bond after finding he posed a risk to the community.
But Garcia’s attorney, Todd Bullion, argued Garcia’s detention was based on false evidence, particularly statements from people who reportedly said Garcia had confessed the killing to them.
Bullion said evidence the District Attorney’s Office presented at Garcia’s detention hearing was factually inaccurate in several ways — some of which should have been obvious based on physical evidence at the scene, and some of which has since been proven false by DNA testing.
“The State at this point in time does not have clear and convincing evidence which warrants holding Mr. Garcia in pre-trial detention,” Bullion said in the motion. “The weight of the evidence against Mr. Garcia is lacking to the point that even probable cause to charge him is questionable.”
Bullion said Sommer based her ruling on statements provided by two witnesses who told police Garcia said he had shot Gisler three times during a drug deal as the two of them were sitting in Gisler’s car, and then sat on Gisler’s body as he drove to the site where the body were discovered.
Bullion called the story “absurd,” based in part on the fact that there was no blood evidence in the car that would indicate Gisler had been shot inside of it. He also said the car did not appear able to allow two “grown men” to sit in the driver’s seat.
Police should have known the witnesses were not telling the truth, Bullion wrote in his motion, because Gisler’s body had 11 gunshot wounds, not three, something that “was plainly obvious to law enforcement” but never mentioned during Garcia’s detention hearing.
Bullion also argued DNA testing has since revealed that blood on a shirt provided by one of the witnesses, who said Garcia had left it at her house after the shooting, was from the witness’s brother.
“If this case were to be presented to a jury right now, they would acquit him,” Bullion said.
In addition to arguing for Garcia’s release, Bullion wrote, “The State should also be punished by the Court for knowingly proceeding into the pre-trial detention proceeding with information they knew or should have known was false.”
Assistant District Attorney Richard Wilson gave a nearly four-hour presentation Wednesday on why Garcia should remain in custody. He said Garcia has a criminal history that includes multiple parole violations, extortion and assault charges, and alleged threats to family members that resulted in multiple requests for restraining orders.
Wilson also argued Garcia failed in the past to comply with court-mandated conditions of release.
Bullion placed Garcia’s father on the witness stand. James Garcia Sr., one relative who has had a restraining order against the defendant, said he and his son now have a better relationship.
Witness testimony and letters — two written anonymously, two by Gisler’s family members and another by someone who said their daughter was robbed and threatened by James Garcia — also were admitted during the hearing.
“The evidence is clear that these witnesses are afraid of James Garcia,” Wilson said.
Staff writer Sean P. Thomas contributed to this report
