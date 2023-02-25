TAOS — Henry Samora, who pleaded guilty in November to a third-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle, received a suspended sentence last week of four years and 10 months in prison, plus five years of probation.
The sentencing hearing Tuesday ended a 2-year-old case in which 33-year-old Samora was accused of losing control of his vehicle and fatally striking Delubino “Tuti” Casías while speeding on Paseo del Pueblo Sur on Dec. 16, 2020.
According to court records and witnesses, Samora attempted to flee the scene but was detained by law enforcement.
Prosecutor Lucas Helper told the court Samora had claimed the gas pedal in his car would sometimes get stuck. However, Helper said, data extracted from the vehicle’s black box suggests he was “essentially flooring the vehicle” and didn’t hit the brakes until right before the collision. The data also revealed Samora was driving 86 mph, Helper said.
Carla Casías, the victim’s sister, took the stand and called for the “maximum penance” for Samora, adding the homicide was a deliberate act.
“What you did, what you don’t realize,” Casías said, “is you took a huge part of seven sisters’ and one brother’s heart. Delubino was a caring, loving brother who we saw on a daily basis. But because you decided to take his life, we cannot see him anymore. When I think of the way you took him from us, my heart hurts.
“I still have anger for you for hitting him,” she added. “You broke him into pieces like he was a dog. Well, he wasn’t a dog; he was a human being who brought joy to many people.”
Julia Struck, an acquaintance of the victim, read a statement on his behalf.
“He was a friend to a lot of people,” Struck’s statement said. “In fact, just an hour before you killed him, he was on his way home from delivering Christmas gifts to his favorite people at a local restaurant. Up until his passing, he remained a humble, giving, loving person enjoying the simplicity and innocence of riding his new bike, probably waving at friends, moments before you violently ran your car into his bike.”
Samora has a history of using methamphetamine and cocaine and has been in rehabilitation since the incident.
Defense attorney Alan Maestas noted Samora had been making strong efforts to get clean, attending the Taos Family Violence Treatment Court, receiving counseling and finding employment.
“If rehabilitation is the biggest reason for dealing with a human being who might be having problems, then the rehabilitation is already well underway,” Maestas said. “Sending him to the Department of Corrections will interfere with the progress he’s making. It will interfere with his ability to be with his family, who have kept him on the straight and narrow. It will interfere with his feeling that he’s accomplishing something by working and having a job he enjoys.”
Alison Van Hee addressed the court on behalf of the treatment court and presented a character witness statement regarding Samora written by Sara Blankenhorn, the court’s presiding judge. According to the letter, Samora was to be the first graduate of the court and had completed several of its courses, including moral recognition therapy and intensive outpatient treatment for substance use disorder. He’s also on track to complete intervention training.
“He demonstrated consistency, reliability and steadfast prioritization of recovery,” the letter from Blankenhorn read. “His kind but reserved presence and dry sense of humor is always welcome in the courtroom. He and his mother will be missed by the team and other participants. His progress in recovery and taking personal responsibility for the actions that brought him into the court is a testament to the human capacity for change.”
According to the letter, Samora hardly missed sessions and always came back negative on urinary analysis tests. He also made efforts to remain employed.
After suspending Samora’s sentence, Judge Jeffrey Shannon noted he came to his conclusion largely due to the statement from Blankenhorn.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.