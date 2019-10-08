A Santa Fe teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Michigan man will be allowed to remain out of custody while awaiting trial, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Tuesday.
Eighteen-year-old Zachary Gutierrez — who has been on electronic monitoring in another unrelated shooting case for the past six months — mopped tears from his face throughout hearing, during which a state prosecutor argued he was a danger to the community and should be kept in jail.
Gutierrez is accused of killing Richard Milan, a 64-year-old man who police say had stopped in Santa Fe with his wife during a cross-country trip and was walking his dog near the intersection of Airport Road and Lucia Lane on the night of Sept. 26, 2018, when he encountered a group of teens, exchanged words with Gutierrez and was shot twice.
The teenager was charged with the crime in 2018, but District Attorney Marco Serna dismissed the charges about a month after the shooting, saying he didn’t have enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury before a Dec. 2018 deadline.
Serna’s office refiled the charges — via a juvenile delinquency petition — in September.
Gutierrez was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Sommer acknowledged the charges against Gutierrez are serious and that he has a long history as a juvenile delinquent but said she was basing her decision in part on the teenagers’ compliance with the terms of his release in another case.
“I’m going to deny the state’s motion for a no-hold bond and allow you to continue on electronic monitoring,” Sommer said.
“But you have to do this perfectly, as you’ve been demonstrating. …I’m not taking this lightly, Zachary, you need to stay away from ‘the life,” Sommer told Gutierriez. “… A person was shot dead by someone who was caught up in ‘the life.’ It shouldn’t have happened and it didn’t need to happen.”
Sommer’s remarks were a reference to statements made by Hugh Dangler, one of Gutierrez’s defense attorneys.
Dangler said Tuesday that Gutierrez used to be caught up in “the life, a “sort of parallel world” inhabited by delinquent youth. But he added the defendant is beginning to work full time while spending the past six months under court supervision.
Dangler said Gutierrez has emerged as a respectful and responsible person.
According to statements made by his attorneys, five juveniles — Gutierrez, another male and three females — witnessed Milan’s shooting and one of the two boys is thought to have shot Milan.
Gutierrez’s defense attorneys claim the other male initially told police he didn’t see anything, but later, after being arrested in possession of drugs and weapons said Gutierrez was the shooter.
Gutierrez’s other attorney, Stephen Aarons said Tuesday the female witnesses have made statements indicating the other boy was the shooter.
