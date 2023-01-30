A civil complaint filed by a woman who worked as a medic on the Rust film set south of Santa Fe, where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a prop gun in October 2021, will move forward, a judge ruled.

State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood on Monday denied one defendant’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and declined to rule on a similar motion because, she said, it was not filed in accordance with court deadlines.

Attorneys noted any criminal charges in the Rust shooting — which the District Attorney’s Office has said it plans to file Tuesday against some of the same defendants — could slow the case.

