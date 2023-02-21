State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer found probable cause Monday for the state to prosecute Kiara McCulley on a first-degree murder charge in connection with death of 21-year-old Grace Jennings.
McCulley, 20, is alleged to have stabbed Jennings with a 3-foot-long sword the morning of Oct. 30 after Jennings spent the night with McCulley and her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca, in the garage of McCulley's mother's home.
Sommer made the ruling during a preliminary hearing in which Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist elicited testimony from six witnesses, including McCulley's and Apodaca's mothers and police officers who testified about text messages between McCulley and Apodaca in which they appeared to be plotting the killing, according to an audio recording.
The judge also determined there was enough evidence to charge McCulley with conspiracy to commit murder.
Sommer rejected Wahlquist's argument that McCulley should be charged with tampering with evidence for having taken a shower after McCulley's defense attorney Tom Clark said there was no proof she bathed to rid herself of blood or other evidence.
"There is no evidence my client had blood on her at all," Clark said. "Nothing other but pure speculation that my client did anything to cover up the crime. In fact this is the worst covered up crime I've ever seen in a long history of representing people on murder charges."
Sommer also granted the state's motion asking to find McCulley too dangerous to be released pending trial. The judge ordered her held without bond.
McCulley originally had been deemed incompetent to stand trial, according to court records and previous reports. But the court deemed her competent in December after she was treated at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute.
The Behavioral Health Institute made a finding of dangerousness, according to log notes from the hearing.
Sommer found probable cause to charge Apodaca, 26, with the same crimes in January.