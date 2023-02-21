State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer found probable cause Monday for the state to prosecute Kiara McCulley on a first-degree murder charge in connection with death of 21-year-old Grace Jennings. 

McCulley, 20, is alleged to have stabbed Jennings with a 3-foot-long sword the morning of Oct. 30 after Jennings spent the night with McCulley and her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca, in the garage of McCulley's mother's home.

Sommer made the ruling during a preliminary hearing in which Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist elicited testimony from six witnesses, including McCulley's and Apodaca's mothers and police officers who testified about text messages between McCulley and Apodaca in which they appeared to be plotting the killing, according to an audio recording.