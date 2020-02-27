A judge ruled Thursday that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver acted within her authority when she disqualified Anastacia Morper as a candidate for an open seat in the 3rd Congressional District because Morper did not submit her nominating petition signatures on the correct form.
"I do not make this ruling thinking Ms. Morper herself did anything wrong, anything intentional ... or with any improper motivation of any kind," state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid said when handing down his ruling. "But I have endeavored to look at it with a broader view."
Morper, a Republican from Angel Fire, had challenged her disqualification, with her attorney arguing that the signatures themselves contained all the information required by statute.
Four voters who signed Morper’s nominating petition also were named as plaintiffs in her lawsuit, which accused the secretary of state of trampling on their First Amendment rights by refusing to consider their signatures “because of an insignificant difference in the form on which it was submitted.”
Biedscheid said that when weighing whether the secretary's disqualification of Morper was based on a "niggling technicality" or whether the reasons for disqualifying her were substantive, he relied in part on testimony from state Election Director Mandy Vigil.
Vigil testified Thursday that the state requires candidates to use the form issued by the Secretary of State's Office in October to ensure they gather signatures during the allowed time frame and not before.
Vigil said only five of the 49 pages of signatures Morper submitted were on the proper form.
Morper is one of more than a dozen candidates who have announced their intention to run for the U.S. House seat held by Ben Ray Luján, who has decided to run for the U.S. Senate.
Vigil said Morper was the only candidate who didn't use the proper form for her nominating petitions.
Biedscheid said the edict serves as a safeguard against any candidate gaining an unfair advantage. He stressed that he did not think Morper was guilty of that, but he had to uphold the secretary of state's ability to create uniformity in the way election laws are applied.
Morper declined to comment Thursday other than to say she was weighing her next move.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.