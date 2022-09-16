Republican candidate Jeremy Gay, vying to be New Mexico's next attorney general, will remain on the ballot in a November face-off with Democratic rival Raúl Torrez, the 2nd Judicial District attorney, a state judge ruled Friday.

Gay's candidacy had been challenged by a former Bernalillo County commissioner, who argued in a petition Gay doesn't meet the state's residency requirements to run for the office.

Judge T. Glenn Ellington didn't rule on Gay's eligibility to run.

