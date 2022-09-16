Jeremy Gallegos, left, and Carter Harrison, right, listen to Dylan Lange, center, Friday in District Court as he defends Jeremy Gay’s right to run for attorney general. Judge T. Glenn Ellington dismissed a petition that disputed whether the Republican has lived in New Mexico long enough to run for office.
Carter Harrison, center, argues Friday in District Court that Jeremy Gay is eligible to run for attorney general. Judge T. Glenn Ellington dismissed a petition that disputed whether the Republican has lived in New Mexico long enough to run for office.
Ryan Harrigan argues Friday in District Court against Jeremy Gay’s right to run for attorney general. Judge T. Glenn Ellington dismissed a petition that disputed whether the Republican has lived in New Mexico long enough to run for office.
Republican candidate Jeremy Gay, vying to be New Mexico's next attorney general, will remain on the ballot in a November face-off with Democratic rival Raúl Torrez, the 2nd Judicial District attorney, a state judge ruled Friday.
Gay's candidacy had been challenged by a former Bernalillo County commissioner, who argued in a petition Gay doesn't meet the state's residency requirements to run for the office.
Judge T. Glenn Ellington didn't rule on Gay's eligibility to run.
Instead, he dismissed James Collie's petition because, he said, it was filed too late to avoid disrupting the statewide election.
The petition was filed Sept. 7, just 63 days before the general election.
"The court finds that the petitioner … has filed this extraordinary writ at a time that provides a severe disadvantage, both to the party of interest — Mr. Gay — to be able to respond, but more importantly in its motion to the secretary of state to be able to efficiently and, in a coordinated manner, fulfill her obligations to run the upcoming general election," Ellington said.
"To my knowledge, there has never been a scenario exactly like this where we are past the deadline for the major party to respond, if there was an invalidation of their candidate, to allow voters to have a choice in an upcoming election," the judge said.
He added Gay's ouster from the ballot also would invalidate the decision of GOP voters who cast ballots for him in the Republican primary.
Gay, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and attorney, lives in Gallup with his wife and six children, according to his campaign website.
His campaign manager, Noelle Gemmer, wrote in an email earlier this month, “Jeremy and his family have called New Mexico home since 2014, and his wife was born and raised in Gallup, NM. Jeremy and his family temporarily left NM on active duty orders with the U.S. Marines and returned as soon as he entered the Reserve Forces."
Collie alleged in his petition Gay was registered to vote in Florida until 2018 and “did not establish a continued physical presence” in New Mexico until his move to Gallup in 2019.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver also was named as a defendant in a petition filed by Collie. Ellington dismissed that one as well.
Collie's attorney, Ryan Harrigan, argued Gay should be deemed ineligible regardless of when the petition was filed.
"The major political parties cannot cry foul at this point if they didn't due their diligence beforehand," Harrigan said. "Whether he is on the ballot or not, he is ineligible. And so it's not disenfranchising [voters]. … Their vote for him is still disenfranchised because he is not an eligible candidate."
Attorneys for Gay and Toulouse Oliver centered their arguments on the petition's timing rather than Gay's eligibility to run for and serve in the office.
"This is formally time-barred in the election code," said Carter Harrison, an attorney for Gay. "It doesn't work for the election administrators. … It's unfair to us and the electorate [that] is likely to vote for Mr. Gay. … There's no reason this is coming this late."
The only reason to file such a petition so late is to prevent Republicans from replacing Gay on the ballot, effectively deciding the election in favor of Torrez, his Democratic opponent, Harrison added.
Harrigan said in an interview after the proceedings he respects the court's decision, but indicated the issue over Gay's eligibility to serve as attorney general is not over.
"Obviously, the question of eligibility still exists out there, and it's going to loom over this election," Harrigan said. "It's disappointing that the question of eligibility wasn't resolved because it's going to be ongoing, and I think it's something that the voters have a right to know."
Harrison said after the hearing Gay meets the constitutional residency requirements, having lived in New Mexico for five years with the exception of his time serving in the military as a Marine Corps judge advocate.
"The reality is we're not really worried about the merits [of Gay's eligibility]," Harrison said. "What we're worried about is having to put together a triable case within a three- to four-day time period."
Republican Party of New Mexico hailed the judge's decision in a statement Friday.
“To try to boot someone out of a race for serving his nation is wrong and outrageous," party Chairman Steve Pearce said. "This is a disgraceful way the progressive left is trying to disenfranchise voters."