A state district judge has ruled in favor of seven plaintiffs who had been denied unemployment payments in 2020 based on charges they may have attempted to defraud the system years ago.
As a result, the plaintiffs collectively will receive $69,509 in withheld unemployment benefits.
At the crux of the case is a state mandate that says the state Department of Workforce Solutions can withhold four weeks of benefits for every week someone was found to have committed unemployment claim fraud.
But two provisions of that mandate are contradictory, with one saying the state can only do that for a year from the date of the original determination, and another saying it can do so the next time a claimant is eligible for unemployment benefits — even if it is years down the line.
The seven plaintiffs were determined to have fraud findings going back as far as 2013 and none more recent than 2017. They worked as, respectively, a tour bus driver, private school teacher, hairstylist, glass company worker, welder, marketing representative and customer service agent.
Albuquerque-based attorney Alicia Clark, the lead lawyer for the 2020 lawsuit, filed on behalf of the plaintiffs by New Mexico Legal Aid, said sometimes fraud claims “are a misunderstanding or a mistake, but regardless, the statute limits how long it can do this [withhold benefits].”
She said the provision allowing the department to withhold benefits for an undetermined amount of time “should be stricken from the regulation. This has been allowed to go unaddressed for God knows how long.”
First Judicial District Judge Matthew J. Wilson’s ruling March 22 says the state unemployment agency failed to provide evidence that would require a trial or proof the plaintiffs had exhausted all other remedies before filing a lawsuit, among other measures.
He said the plaintiffs were entitled to the relief sought — back unemployment pay and other appropriate benefits.
Stacy Johnson, spokeswoman for Workforce Solutions, said Tuesday the department does not comment on litigation issues.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.