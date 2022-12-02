State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer imposed conditions on Kiara McCulley that will prevent the 19-year-old — accused of killing a young Santa Fe woman in October with a sword — from calling her mother while being evaluated for competency at the state Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist told the judge Friday the institute had been allowing McCulley to speak to her mother — Lani McCulley, a senior planner in the city of Santa Fe's Land Use Department — on the phone and requested the court keep that from happening because McCulley's mother is a witness in the case. 

"I'm the only family Kiara has and she's just been cut off from all communication," a tearful Lani McCulley said in a brief phone interview following the hearing.  

Popular in the Community