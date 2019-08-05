BERNALILLO — A judge said Monday a notorious Santa Fe criminal can remain free on bond while he awaits trial on new charges that he chased after a woman and ran her car off Interstate 25 last month. The ruling came despite a prosecutor’s argument that no conditions of release could protect the community from the 54-year-old.
State District Judge Louis P. McDonald released Daniel Martinez into the custody of Martinez’ father, telling the elder Martinez his son could leave the house to work but must be inside the home by 7 p.m., can’t drink, use drugs or possess weapons, or contact the alleged victim in his case. If his son violates these conditions, McDonald told Ike Martinez, the father must report it to the District Attorney’s Office or he could be held in contempt of court.
Daniel Martinez is perhaps most well known for his acquittal in a high-profile rape and murder case in 1992 in which Santa Fe pharmacist Chester Radecki was shot to death and a woman claimed he raped her with a broom handle.
But Assistant District Attorney Ellen Lloyd of the 13th Judicial District noted in her petition for pre-trial detention that the defendant was convicted of numerous violent crimes in the years since that acquittal, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a household member and attempted kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense.
Daniel Martinez has been in an out of prison over the past few decades and was most recently released in January.
The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office filed charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving and possession of a concealed deadly weapon last month after he allegedly followed a young Santa Fe woman for more than 20 miles from Christus St.Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe onto I-25 southbound and eventually ran her off the road, then tried to block her from getting back on the highway.
Martinez later told a sheriff’s deputy he was chasing the woman because she was connected to an ex-girlfriend who had stolen things from his house and he was trying to get his property back.
The woman told police she didn’t know Martinez and had never seen him before he tried to get her to come over to his truck in the parking lot of the hospital on July 19, then chased her down the highway.