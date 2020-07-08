District Judge Jason Lidyard on Wednesday rejected a second plea deal for Henrietta Trujillo, a former Northern New Mexico College employee accused of stealing more than $81,000 from the school.
Trujillo, 64, the college's former financial services director, faces one count of embezzlement over $20,000 and is accused of stealing cash and checks meant to be deposited in the college's bank accounts over 2 1/2 years.
Like the first plea deal Lidyard rejected in September, this deal would have allowed Trujillo to avoid jail time.
Under the latest plea deal, Trujillo would have been sentenced to 90 to 182 days of house arrest, five years of supervised probation and ordered to repay the college the full $81,910, as well as $4,294 to the state's Taxation and Revenue Department.
Lidyard said it is important the court monitor plea deals to make sure they are fair.
"I am simply unable to accept this plea, and it is my obligation to inform you of that at this juncture," Lidyard said.
Lidyard drew contrasts between Trujillo's case and that of a young Hispanic man who was accused of stealing a similar amount of money and who took a plea deal in 2019 that required him to plead guilty to five felony charges.
That man, Lidyard said, had committed the crimes during a four-month period because he was dealing with substance abuse issues and was unable to get a job.
The man had only two incidents in his criminal history, Lidyard said, and this is the first time Trujillo has faced criminal charges.
The man's plea deal called for a 12-year prison sentence, seven of which would be suspended, Lidyard said.
Lidyard also compared Trujillo's case to that of a hypothetical situation where a person is caught stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a private company like Walmart.
When that person is eventually apprehended, Lidyard said, the district attorney would not offer the person probation and restitution.
"That is why I take issue with the plea that was originally presented to me," Lidyard said. "That's why I take issue with the plea that is presented to me now. It's because there's no reason why your plea agreement should differentiate with such significance, and if this is the type of plea that is appropriate, which in some considerations there are proper terms to it, then this is the type of plea that others in our community should enjoy. And it is my responsibility as a judge to recognize the business before the court and to notice these inequities and to point them out when they occur."
Lidyard eventually sentenced the man to one year of electronic monitoring, five years of probation, and to enroll and complete a drug treatment program and to pay restitution.
In an emailed statement, District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Felicia Lujan said the state stands by its proposed plea agreement and that "it is unfortunate that Northern New Mexico College must continue to wait to receive restitution for a crime ripe for resolution."
The comparison between Trujillo's case and Brandon Gonzales, whom Lidyard did not name during the hearing, is unfounded, Lujan said.
"Today, Judge Lidyard did not provide the State an opportunity to distinguish these cases, and the same way that Judge Lidyard ‘expects’ equity in pleas, the State expects fairness and consistency from the Court," Lujan said.
Lujan also said Trujillo has tried to accept responsibility for her crimes, and as a former prosecutor, Lidyard is aware of the analysis that goes into proposed resolutions.
"For cases and offenders meeting this criteria, Lidyard’s past practice was consistent with the policy of the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office to divert non-violent and first-time offenders away from the Department of Corrections," Lujan wrote. "It is unfortunate that now, in one particular case, the Court is using its authority to steer resolution away from this long standing policy."
Lidyard also said that because Trujillo has a stable home and financial life, he is not concerned about her violating the terms of her probation.
Many people, Lidyard said, do not have these luxuries, and go in and out of jail until their probation term expires.
Trujillo's attorney, Ben Ortega, said after the hearing that his client is dealing with health problems and is her husband's primary caregiver.
"What Henrietta and I are going to do is continue to make an effort to do right by Northern New Mexico College, and if we have to do that with a trial, we will do that with a trial," Ortega said. "If we have to do that by some other means, we will."
As for Lidyard's decision, Ortega said he believes he "is doing the best job he can and I respect that."
"It's our role to make sure that something like this never happens again," said Rick Bailey, president of Northern New Mexico College. "We have faith in Judge Lidyard and respect for the court, and we will honor the decision and anything that comes from future hearings in this matter."
