A plea deal in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting four children fell apart for a second time Wednesday morning when the accused child molester told the judge he hadn't talked to his lawyer in person about possible defenses they could have used at a jury trial.
"I've had opportunity to speak with her on occasions, not as — I haven't asked the right questions of her," Robert Apodaca told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during the proceeding.
Apodaca told the judge he had only spoken to his lawyer on the telephone and had not had an opportunity to go over his case and explain in person any defenses he thinks he might have had.
Apodaca, 32, is accused of molesting four children while working as a school health aide at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School and Gonzales Community School from 2018 to 2021. He was set to take a plea deal Wednesday in one of his three pending child sex assault cases in First Judicial District Court to three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, which would see him face between 18 and 30 years in prison.
This is the second plea agreement Marlowe Sommer has rejected in Apodaca's pending cases since December. The first attempt to wrap up Apodaca's legal proceedings on Dec. 7 — which saw defense attorney Julita Ann Leavell and prosecutors agree to a consolidated plea for four different cases — was rejected after Marlowe Sommer deemed Apodaca's no contest plea was not in the best interest of justice.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long filed a motion on Dec. 12 dismissing one of the cases against Apodaca, according to online court records, leaving three cases still pending.
Marlowe Sommer rescheduled the case for for March 9.
