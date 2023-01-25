A plea deal in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting four children fell apart for a second time Wednesday morning when the accused child molester told the judge he hadn't talked to his lawyer in person about possible defenses they could have used at a jury trial.

"I've had opportunity to speak with her on occasions, not as — I haven't asked the right questions of her," Robert Apodaca told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during the proceeding.

Apodaca told the judge he had only spoken to his lawyer on the telephone and had not had an opportunity to go over his case and explain in person any defenses he thinks he might have had.

