State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected a plea agreement Wednesday that would have allowed Robert Apodaca, accused of molesting several children at Santa Fe schools, to plead no contest to three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. 

The agreement would have exposed Apodaca to between 18 and 30 years in prison.

He faces a total of 13 charges of sexually assaulting boys in four cases. The plea deal would have consolidated the cases and led to the dismissal of 10 counts, including a rape charge.

