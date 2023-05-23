State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Tuesday refused to accept a plea agreement prosecutors had offered to one of two teenagers involved in a drive-by shooting last summer that injured a 70-year-old woman in the South Capitol neighborhood.

The agreement called for Patrick Christopher Marquez, 19, to spend five years on probation and would have required him to undergo substance abuse screening and complete a gun safety course.

Marquez is charged with four felonies: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If tried and convicted on all four counts, he would face a maximum penalty of more than 16 years in prison.

