The plea agreement hearing was progressing on schedule Wednesday, with the state prosecutor explaining to the judge how long Robert Apodaca would spend in prison for molesting schoolchildren in Santa Fe.

But the the tone — and the outcome — of the proceedings changed in an instant when attorney Paul Linnenburger rose from the second row of the small courtroom.

He addressed District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, telling her his client’s family had a right to speak against the plea agreement presented by the state and Apodaca’s defense attorney. The agreement would have allowed the Santa Fe man to plead no contest to three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, exposing him to between 18 and 30 years in prison.

Popular in the Community