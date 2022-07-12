State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington refused to accept a plea deal prosecutors offered an accused child rapist Tuesday, saying the agreement would have little more consequence than if the man were to be found not guilty at trial.
Enrique Palomino-Loya, 34, originally was charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact after he was accused of raping a 4-year-old relative in 2018.
The case is one of several in which the Santa Fe Police Department’s mishandling of evidence and flawed evidence room procedures — issues that created controversy in 2019 and 2020 — caused problems in prosecuting high-profile crimes.
Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Stuart proposed a plea agreement which called for Palomino-Loya to plead no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a fourth-degree felony — and one misdemeanor count of child enticement.
The original charges carried potential penalties of nearly 100 years in prison. The partially suspended sentence proposed in the plea agreement would have allowed Palomino-Loya, 34, to walk free Tuesday after being credited with about two years for time he spent in jail awaiting trial.
He also would have been required to register on “non-public” sex-offender database for 10 years, Stuart told the judge.
In rejecting the agreement, Ellington said: “The outcome is where we would be if he went to trial and [Palomino-Loya] was acquitted on everything.”
Stuart said at the hearing the state believes Palomino-Loya raped the girl, but the District Attorney’s Office was offering the plea due to “weaknesses” is the case, including lost DNA evidence.
The police department admitted in 2020 to having lost physical evidence collected during a sexual assault examination of the child. A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office at the time said the loss would “complicate if not devastate” prosecution of the case, which would primarily depend on the child’s ability to recall the “horrific” events.
When the judge asked Stuart if the child’s family agreed to the proposal, the prosecutor replied the family “was not very happy with the plea” but understood why the agreement had been offered.
Stuart told the judge the child’s mother wished to address the court at the end of the hearing, but the judge said he’d like to hear from her before deciding whether to accept the agreement.
The child’s mother seemed resigned as she took the podium.
“I have so much to say, but I know my words will never be heard, or carry the weight needed to change the outcome of this nightmare,” she said.
The woman told the court her family would always have “sad and angry feelings” about the way the case has unfolded and felt the agreement would result in “another criminal gaining freedom to harm another innocent.”
After listening to the child’s mother speak, Ellington asked the prosecutor if the child would be available to testify if he were to reject the plea.
When Stuart replied the child would be able to do so, the judge officially rejected the plea — noting it wasn’t in the best interest of justice.
Palomino-Loya’s public defender, Jasmine Solomon, told the judge before he made his ruling there were other issues with the case, including conflicting statements from witnesses. But she added Palomino-Loya had decided to take the plea deal because it was a safer choice than risking losing at trial.
Ellington said it would be up to a jury to weigh what evidence was available and decide whether Palomino-Loya was guilty.
A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said officials were “evaluating all of our options at this time.” Solomon did not respond to a message seeking comment.
The Santa Fe Police Department’s evidence-handling protocols have undergone scrutiny since at least 2019, when the department discovered evidence — including fingernail clippings and hair — had gone missing in a 2017 murder case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
A scathing audit released in 2020 found multiple problems with the department’s handling of evidence.
The department acknowledged the loss of the evidence in the Palomino-Loya case in May 2020.
City officials, including Mayor Alan Webber, blamed the loss on retired police detective Paul Ytuarte, who said at the time he specifically remembered the case due to the child’s young age and adamantly maintained he’d turned in the evidence.
Police first sought to arrest Palomino-Loya in May 2018, according to court records. He agreed to meet with police at his house to discuss the allegations, but he never showed up, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.
Ytuarte — who logged 22 years in law enforcement before retiring in 2019 — said he searched for Palomino-Loya for months, tracking him through ex-girlfriends and relatives to Española. The trail went cold, however, and Ytuarte said sources told him the suspect had fled to Mexico.
“It’s not the first time evidence has gone missing or the first time they’ve thrown a police officer under the bus because they don’t want to take responsibility,” Ytuarte told The New Mexican in 2020. “It always gets blamed on the front-line officers because we are easy scapegoats. Because we aren’t allowed to talk to reporters.”
Police department Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said at the time the audit revealed evidence from a 2014 rape case also was missing.
The department announced in March 2021 it had completed an approximately $1 million upgrade of the operation, which included purchasing new tracking software and hiring additional staff.
In an email Tuesday, Valdez called the judge’s ruling “disappointing” and said the department has since put specific processes in place “to prevent an incident like this from occurring again.”
New procedures include protocols on properly securing the [Sexual Assault Examination Kits] until they are transported to the [Department of Public Safety] Crime Lab,” he wrote.
Now he said, officers must deliver evidence gathered during sexual assault examinations to the lab the same day it is received from nurse examiners and “under no circumstances” will the kits be left unattended before being turned over to the crime lab or logged into the evidence room.