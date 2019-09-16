A Rio Arriba County judge on Monday rejected a plea deal state prosecutors had offered to former Northern New Mexico College financial services director Henrietta Trujillo.
The agreement called for Trujillo to pay back $81,910 she admitted embezzling from the school, plus $4,294 in taxes on the money, in exchange for receiving a suspended nine-year sentence — meaning she initially would not do any jail time, but could be sent to prison if she violated her probation in the case.
“I saw an inequity in the type of resolution that was being requested,” state District Judge Jason Lidyard said in a phone interview following the hearing.
Lidyard said the deal offered to Trujillo didn’t seem fair when compared to the sentences imposed upon other defendants who steal, including drug addicts who shoplift items of far lesser value.
Unlike a drug-addled shoplifter, Lidyard said Trujillo was presumably of “clear mind” when she allegedly embezzled money from a public institution over a two-year period.
A spokesman for District Attorney Marco Serna said the judge’s ruling came as “an unfortunate surprise,” noting the District Attorney’s Office worked with Trujillo and the college to arrive at “a resolution that contemplated the full restitution that can be traced to her embezzlement scheme and the unpaid taxes attributable to her illegal windfall.
“When it comes to white collar crimes and defendants without a criminal history, District Attorney Serna favors accountability and full restitution,” spokesman Henry Varela said in an email. “DA Serna is surprised that a judge who favors retribution and recovery over prison rejected the plea.”
Northern New Mexico College President Rick Bailey said officials have brought in a new team, reviewed polices and procedures and are “implementing mechanisms to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. As far as the specifics of the case, we leave that to the judicial system. “
Jake Arnold, executive director of La Sociedad Venceslao Jaramillo — a community group named after the man who founded the Española college in 1909 — said “the judge did the right thing” in refusing to accept the deal.
Arnold said he felt Serna should have asked the Attorney General’s Office to handle the case because of his longstanding relationship with Rosario “Chayo” Garcia, a former regent at the school who retired shortly after accusations against Trujillo came to light in 2017.
“We have no faith in Marco Serna whatsoever in this case,” Arnold said.
Varela said Serna’s connection with Garcia “only served as further motivation to obtain full restitution for Northern New Mexico College.”
Trujillo attorney David Serna — no relation to the district attorney — said he worked diligently with the state for two years to arrive at the plea agreement that fit the facts and evidence in the case.
“Perhaps if some shoplifters had the opportunity to do that much negotiation and research, they would be able to get suspended sentences, too,” said Serna when asked to comment on Lidyard’s remarks.
David Serna said Trujillo would not consider accepting any plea agreement that called for her to spend time in jail.
“If someone presents her with a deal that calls for her to do time, I’ll say, ‘Prove it’ and we’ll go to trial,” the attorney added.
A state police report said school officials in 2017 reported about $200,000 was unaccounted for, including about $82,000 in cash and checks totaling about $167,000.
Trujillo admitted stealing and spending the cash, according to the report, and said she had kept checks in her closet that were supposed to have been deposited along with the cash.
A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office said previously an outside accounting firm determined the checks were never cashed.
The police report said Trujillo, who had retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2006 after working there for 29 years, told investigators she took the school’s money because she had financial problems, including having her wages garnished for unpaid state taxes and having to help pay for cancer treatments for her mother and sister.
Trujillo denied having a gambling problem, despite police having verified that she spent more than $500,000 at area casinos during the approximately 10-year period she worked for the college, the report said.