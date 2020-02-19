A District Court judge on Wednesday rejected three psychological tests that prosecutors had proposed for a man charged in the 2017 beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.
Judge Matthew Wilson said allowing three of a panel of proposed behavioral health tests would open “the door to a broad spectrum of testing" and violate 21-year-old Jordan Anthony Nuñez's Fifth Amendment rights.
Prosecutors said the remainder of the testing would be performed at the end of the month.
Nuñez, who was 19 at the time of the killing, is accused of helping his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, fatally beat the boy at a home in Nambé while Jeremiah's mother was incarcerated.
After Ferguson took his own life in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez.
He is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled March 30.
Theresa Duncan, an attorney for Nuñez, said he underwent an examination by two experts to determine if he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and whether abuse he suffered as a child affected his cognitive functioning as an adult.
In January, Wilson ruled Nuñez also would have to submit to a rebuttal examination by an expert selected by prosecutors.
But Duncan argued the state's proposed slate of exams, filed under seal Monday, included three tests for diagnosing personality disorders. This could lead to "a highly prejudicial" personality disorder diagnosis, she said.
Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said the state intended to conduct "a comprehensive psychological evaluation."
