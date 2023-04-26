061821Tenbears_01.JPG

Tenbears Souter of Jemez Springs, pictured in 2021, had his petition to force the state to pay him unemployment benefits he claims he is owed denied.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A First Judicial District judge Wednesday denied a Sandoval County man’s petition to force the state to pay him unemployment benefits he claims he is owed.

Tenbears Souter requested unemployment benefits after losing his film job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic but was told he was ineligible due to an alleged $24,530 debt.

The 52-year-old sued the Department of Workforce Solutions in 2020 for failing to provide public records explaining the debt — which was later deemed to be $21,828 before being revised to about $530, according to a petition filed in Wednesday’s court case.

