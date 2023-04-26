A First Judicial District judge Wednesday denied a Sandoval County man’s petition to force the state to pay him unemployment benefits he claims he is owed.
Tenbears Souter requested unemployment benefits after losing his film job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic but was told he was ineligible due to an alleged $24,530 debt.
The 52-year-old sued the Department of Workforce Solutions in 2020 for failing to provide public records explaining the debt — which was later deemed to be $21,828 before being revised to about $530, according to a petition filed in Wednesday’s court case.
While Souter was awarded $38,130.05 in May 2022 to pay his legal fees when the records were deemed unavailable, his lawyers filed a petition in December to recoup the benefits their client was initially denied.
Judge Francis Mathew rejected Souter’s petition after Richard Branch, a lawyer representing the state, said Souter did not file an appeal to the Department of Workforce Solutions following their initial letter relaying his debt.
“Certainly Mr. Souter seems to have ... an issue that he was not treated correctly, and maybe his economic circumstances didn’t allow him to proceed in some fashion. But I don’t believe this calls, or allows the court to exercise, equitable jurisdiction,” Mathew said.
Phillip Baca, who represented Souter in his public records case and also filed the December petition, said in an interview his client stood to gain more than $10,000 in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. He added the December petition would have also prevented the Department of Workforce Solutions from “misleading” or “defrauding” others by pursuing alleged which date back over a year.
“We’ve been knocking our heads against the wall trying to get some justice for our client, and it’s just been, you know, impossible,” Baca said. “Overall, there’s just absolutely no accountability and there’s been no transparency whatsoever with this department. It’s a complete black hole.”
During Wednesday’s hearing, Branch said the large debt Souter allegedly had incurred is no longer relevant.
“The $21,000 overpayment is a red herring in this case. ... Even though I don’t think Mr. Souter was legally entitled to be exonerated of that debt just because of the unavailability of records,” Branch said.
Later he added: “There’s nothing that says just because you feel that a decision is wrong, or an overpayment is erroneous, that you don’t have to follow through with what the statutes tell you to do, which is file an appeal.”
Baca said he is waiting on the judicial process to continue with an appeal in Souter’s public records case after, he said, another judge failed to reward proper attorney’s fees. It will be up to Souter whether to also appeal Mathew’s Wednesday decision, Baca added.