A federal judge has denied the U.S. Energy Department's motions seeking dismissal of a complaint by anti-nuclear activists who contend the agency must conduct a comprehensive environmental review of its plans to produce 80 nuclear warhead triggers a year in the coming decade.

South Carolina District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis rejected the Energy Department's arguments the anti-nuclear groups lacked standing, meaning a legal reason to sue, and failed to state a valid claim in their lawsuit contesting the agency's decision to forgo a full multisite study under the National Environmental Policy Act. 

"Having carefully considered the motions, the response, the reply, the record, and the applicable law, the Court will deny both motions," Geiger wrote in her ruling