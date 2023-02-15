A federal judge has denied the U.S. Energy Department's motions seeking dismissal of a complaint by anti-nuclear activists who contend the agency must conduct a comprehensive environmental review of its plans to produce 80 nuclear warhead triggers a year in the coming decade.
South Carolina District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis rejected the Energy Department's arguments the anti-nuclear groups lacked standing, meaning a legal reason to sue, and failed to state a valid claim in their lawsuit contesting the agency's decision to forgo a full multisite study under the National Environmental Policy Act.
"Having carefully considered the motions, the response, the reply, the record, and the applicable law, the Court will deny both motions," Geiger wrote in her ruling.
Plans call for Los Alamos National Laboratory to produce 30 plutonium bomb cores or "pits" by 2026, and for Savannah River Site in South Carolina to make an additional 50 pits by mid-2030.
Savannah River Site Watch, Nuclear Watch New Mexico, Tri-Valley CAREs and the Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition have teamed up on the lawsuit to compel the "programmatic review."
The Energy Department and the National Nuclear Security Administration — the branch that oversees the country's nuclear weapons — say they won't comment on active litigation.
But three years ago, the nuclear security agency wrote a Federal Registersummary stating a programmatic review of its plans to make the pits was not needed because a 2019 supplemental analysis to a 2008 study on pit production was enough.
Nuclear security managers have stood behind that assertion.
Instead, the federal agencies are doing individual sitewide reviews of the lab and Savannah River as they gear up to produce pits.
But watchdog groups argue much has changed since the original review was done 15 years ago, in particular the addition of a second production site that creates a cross-country venture with widened risks and potential impacts.
The groups say the full review is necessary because dangerous materials, including radioactive waste, will be transported through cities across the country, and several areas will see increased production of nuclear weapons parts.
A programmatic review would enable the various local communities to weigh in, they say.
“We are thrilled that the court ruled in our favor and that this landmark environmental case can now proceed toward a final decision,” Marylia Kelley, executive director of Tri-Valley CAREs, said in a statement. “What’s at stake in our litigation is nothing less than the question of whether the federal government will be allowed to run roughshod over affected communities like mine all across the country."
Kelley, whose group is based in Livermore, Calif., said she believed the court will agree the nuclear security agency must do a full environmental review and hold public hearings at all affected locations.
“The ruling is a significant loss for the DOE in its efforts to dodge its legal obligations under NEPA,” Tom Clements, director of Savannah River Site Watch, wrote in an email.
The judge focused on Clements and his group in making her decision.
Clements made a plausible argument he would suffer "informational injury" if nuclear security officials didn't expand the scope of the environmental review, the judge wrote.
The government also failed to invalidate his claim that the law requires a programmatic review in these circumstances, she wrote.
In a statement, a lawyer representing the watchdogs said the government often says citizen groups lack standing in an effort to shut them down.
“We were able to defeat yet another attempt to use standing as a weapon to keep members of the public out of the government's decision-making process,” said Leslie Lenhardt, senior managing attorney with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project.