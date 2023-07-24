The city of Santa Fe has suffered a setback in its legal battle to prevent the county from annexing more than 1,000 acres known as Area 1B.
State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday denied the city's request to temporarily block a recent county ordinance that adds new neighborhoods to the historic village of Agua Fría.
The city is challenging the ordinance in court because the Agua Fría expansion interferes with the city's longtime plan to annex properties lying between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599.
Residents who live in the area celebrated the ruling as a win.
Sid Monroe, who lives in Area 1B and took part in the successful effort to join Agua Fría, said dozens of residents tuned into the hearing Friday, and many were relieved by the ruling.
"We were relieved," Monroe said, "but we just want this to be over."
County spokeswoman Olivia Romo declined to comment on the outcome of Friday's hearing.
City Attorney Erin McSherry said the city sought the stay to prevent confusion over permitting and zoning jurisdiction, which she said will change twice for many parts of Area 1B if the city wins its appeal.
The county has regained permitting and zoning jurisdiction over much of the land, McSherry said, including several small "land bridges" drawn into an approved map of the Agua Fría expansion that carves out parcels for landowners opting for city annexation rather than inclusion in the village.
The city had planned for Area 1B, which is made up of 1,077 acres, to be the last section of county land turned over to the city in the final phase of a yearslong annexation process. But residents in the area made a late move to halt the annexation.
In June, the County Commission approved a plan to expand Agua Fría to include about 60% of the properties in Area 1B, while allowing carve-outs for parcels owned by nonprofit housing developer Homewise and some others. The city appealed the ordinance earlier this month.
Biedscheid's decision means the county ordinance can be enforced but does not affect the city's legal challenge to the ordinance, which will move forward in the court.