The city of Santa Fe has suffered a setback in its legal battle to prevent the county from annexing more than 1,000 acres known as Area 1B.

State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday denied the city's request to temporarily block a recent county ordinance that adds new neighborhoods to the historic village of Agua Fría.

The city is challenging the ordinance in court because the Agua Fría expansion interferes with the city's longtime plan to annex properties lying between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599.

