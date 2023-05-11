012523_ApodacaCourt01rgb.jpg

Robert Apodaca listens to his attorney as she speaks Jan. 25 in First Judicial District Court.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

A state district judge refused to set a plea hearing for an accused child molester Thursday, instead ordering a mental evaluation after Robert Apodaca tried to plead guilty to charges which would have exposed him to 45 years in prison.

Apodaca told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during a status conference he wished to plead guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy who was a student at Gonzales Community School — one of several public schools in the city where he had worked as a health aide between 2012 and 2020 — without any agreement with or concessions from prosecutors.

The boy — who is a member of the same local Jehovah's Witness congregation as Apodaca — told police Apodaca reached into his pants and grabbed his genitals  “approximately 100 times” over the course of about a year in Apodaca’s car, a home and in the nurse’s office at the school. 

Recommended for you