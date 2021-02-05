A Santa Fe County magistrate has declined to quash a police warrant to search the Facebook and Instagram accounts of a man charged in the destruction of the Plaza obelisk in October.
An attorney for Ryan Witt — who faces six charges, including three felony counts — had asked the court to block the warrant, arguing it would violate Witt's privacy rights.
But Magistrate David Segura refused to revoke the search warrant, authorized by Magistrate Donita Sena in December, or to issue a protective order telling Facebook not to comply with it, as Witt's attorney requested.
"There is probable cause for the issuance of the warrant," Segura said at a Friday hearing. "The warrant will remain and should be fully executed."
Witt, 29, is one of six defendants accused of participating in the destruction of the controversial monument. A video showed dozens of demonstrators pulled on ropes attached to the obelisk to bring it crashing during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally.
The 152-year-old monument was erected in honor of Union Civil War soldiers but long has been decried as a symbol of racism due to an etching on one side of its base dedicating it to soldiers who died in battle with “savage Indians."
Witt is facing three felonies — criminal damage to property, conspiracy and unauthorized graffiti — as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, and a petty misdemeanor charge of unlawful assembly.
Witt's first confrontation with police during the Oct. 12 rally came before the monument had been brought down, according to a criminal complaint. The document said he had interfered with city workers' attempts to erect a wooden barrier around the base of the obelisk.
The complaint said police had explained to a man "wearing a red cape like garment" there was a designated area where protesters were allowed to gather. The man, holding a sign that said "no more broken promises," was later identified as Witt, the complaint said.
The document alleged Witt then joined other protesters in lying down on lumber the city workers were using to build the barrier and then defied officers' orders to leave.
A Santa Fe police officer's lapel camera captured video of Witt hurling a metal barrier at the obelisk, according to the complaint. Two officers handcuffed Witt, the complaint said, but other protesters — including fellow defendant Lily Sage Schweitzer — began swarming the officers and screaming at them to let Witt go.
"Officers are then surrounded by protestors who are yelling, screaming, and using their body weight against officers," the complaint said. Because the officers' safety was compromised, it said, they removed the handcuffs from Witt.
Shortly afterward, the complaint said, protesters brought the top portion of the obelisk crashing down, and Witt climbed the base of the monument and spray-painted the words "land back" on the part that remained.
Witt initially was identified as a resident of Maryland, but the court had a Santa Fe address listed for him Friday.
His attorney did not respond to calls seeking comment.
Police identified Schweitzer — who is suspected of helping to organize the protest — using tips, video and Facebook postings, according to the criminal complaint, which added a person police believe was Schweitzer posted a message on the “Northern NM SURJ” Facebook group Oct. 10, “Calling all allies and accomplices to the plaza on occupied Tewa land in Ogap’oge.”
Officials used a tip and a YouTube video to identify Witt, the complaint said.
The search warrant said it was intended to collect more information from his social media accounts, "such as posts, messages and users information," that might be evidence in the case.
Witt's attorney, Christopher A. Dodd, argued Friday police had no evidence to suggest Witt's social media accounts would contain evidence of a crime. He wrote in his motion seeking a protective order: "The warrant is a fishing expedition that is unsupported by probable cause."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.