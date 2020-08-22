The New Mexican
A federal judge has ruled that the New Mexico Human Services Department must continue to follow a decades-old consent decree that requires it to improve how it processes applications for welfare benefits.
Ending the court’s oversight would be “premature” and could “set back the progress the parties have made to this point,” U.S. District Judge Kenneth John Gonzales wrote in an order issued Friday.
The case began in 1988 when Debra Hatten-Gonzales, a single working mother and janitor, sued the state for its slow handling of her request for public assistance.
The lawsuit led to a consent decree in 1990 requiring the Human Services Department to fix problems related to its food stamp and Medicaid programs.
Earlier this month, the agency asked the court to end the consent decree, citing improvements in its welfare programs.
The judge denied the state’s motion, saying: “New Mexicans, now more than ever, rely on the timely and accurate processing of [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] and Medicaid applications to obtain much needed help.”
The pandemic has put many New Mexicans out of work, said Teague González of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, which is representing welfare recipients in the case.
“We were surprised that the state’s counsel thought it appropriate to file this motion right now when so many New Mexicans have even more need for help,” González said in a statement. “We will continue our efforts to ensure New Mexicans can access food and healthcare assistance in close coordination with the court appointed Special Master and HSD.”
A spokeswoman for the Human Services Department did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.
In 2016, a scandal erupted when whistleblowers accused officials of falsifying emergency applications for food stamps to inflate families’ assets and make it appear as if the state were meeting federal deadlines for processing claims.
That same year, a top official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture described New Mexico as having the “most fouled up” food stamp program in the country.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.