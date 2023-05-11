012523_ApodacaCourt01rgb.jpg

Robert Apodaca listens to his defense lawyer as she speaks Jan. 25 in First Judicial District Court. Apodaca resigned from Santo Niño Regional Catholic School in 2021 after a report of him in a room with a 9-year-old boy on his lap.

A First District judge refused to accept a plea from an accused child molester for the third time Thursday, instead ordering a mental evaluation after he tried to plead guilty to charges which would have exposed him to 45 years in prison. 

Robert Apodaca told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer he wished to plead guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy who was a student at Gonzales Community School — one of several public schools in the city where he had worked as a health aide between 2012 and 2020 — without any agreement with or concessions from prosecutors. 

The boy — who is a member of the same local Jehovah's Witness congregation as Apodaca — told police Apodaca reached into his pants and grabbed his genitals  “approximately 100 times” over the course of about a year in Apodaca’s car, a home and in the nurse’s office at the school. 

