Judge orders U.S. to reconsider if fish is endangered

A federal judge ruled late last week that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not adequately explain its decision to scratch the Rio Grande cutthroat trout from the endangered species list five years ago.
U.S. District Judge Marcia S. Krieger in Colorado ordered the agency reconsider the trout’s listing.
Michael Robinson, a conservation advocate with the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, which first filed a lawsuit on behalf of the trout in 1998, said in a news release on Thursday’s decision, “It’s a relief to have it one step closer to getting the help it so badly needs.
“The trout is barely hanging on in a small number of tiny, isolated headwater streams,” Robinson added. “The fish is severely threatened by habitat degradation, non-native trout and now climate change.”
In 2008, after facing two lawsuits over the Rio Grande cutthroat trout, Fish and Wildlife determined the species should be listed as endangered — but then reversed that position in 2014, according to court documents.
The fish’s status was then the subject of another lawsuit, which required the agency to decide if it was endangered.
The federal agency denied adding the fish to the list.
In its denial, the agency changed the definition of what it considered a healthy population for the species — to only 500 fish from 2,500, the number set in 2008.
In her ruling Thursday, Krieger called the change in methodology “arbitrary and capricious.
“It appears that, had [Fish and Wildlife] applied the same criteria it used in 2008, the 2014 Determination would have reached the same conclusions that the Service had in 2008 — that only a relative handful of populations were of a stable and healthy size,” she wrote.
The trout is characterized by deep crimson slashes on its gills, which trail into red streaks along its olive body and brown speckles near the fins and tail.
The species’ numbers dwindled due to habitat loss, invasive species and other factors such as warming waters and increased fires due to climate change, according to agency reports.
Fish and Wildlife said Rio Grande cutthroat trout currently occupy only about 10 percent of the species’ historical range — which extended through the Rio Grande, Pecos and Canadian River basins from Colorado into Southern New Mexico.