A state District Court judge ruled Wednesday a Santa Fe man charged with rape will be held in jail without bond until his trial.
Real estate agent Shawn McCourt, 52, is accused of attacking a woman in his home earlier this month after the two had a disagreement.
Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline James, who argued during the hearing that McCourt should remain in jail, read a transcript of the accuser's description of the incident during an interview with a sexual assault nurse examiner.
According to the transcript, the woman said she contacted McCourt after she left his house May 3 because she realized she had forgotten her glasses. He told her to come inside and get them.
"I went in. It was completely dark. I'm fumbling around trying to find them. I went to the bedroom thinking I might have left them on the nightstand, and I turned on the light. … I turned around and he punched me in the face and in my chest," James read.
The woman said she woke up on the floor. McCourt told her to get on the bed, where he raped her, she said.
The nurse noted 17 injuries on the woman's body during the exam, James said.
James recounted McCourt's criminal history, citing domestic violence charges in New Mexico, Colorado and Florida. He has been accused of violence by at least three other women.
In November 2017, McCourt was charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in Santa Fe, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The woman later recanted her story.
In March 2019, he was convicted in Colorado of false imprisonment of the same woman and other charges. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
Another woman accused McCourt of domestic violence in February 2018, but the charges were dismissed.
He was accused of attacking a third woman in December 2018 at a Santa Fe hotel. The initial charges were dismissed because they weren't prosecuted on time, but the District Attorney's Office said an investigation is continuing and the charges could be refiled in District Court.
McCourt's public defender, Kelly Golightley, argued he has never been convicted of a past violent crime and should not be jailed until trial.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington disagreed.
McCourt is scheduled to appear at a May 20 hearing in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Henry Varela, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors have amended the charges so they correspond with the evidence in the case.
A New Mexico State Police criminal complaint initially charged him with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, a count of first-degree kidnapping, and three third-degree assault and battery charges.
He now faces the first-degree kidnapping charge, three second-degree rape charges, one third-degree rape charge and three counts of aggravated battery of a household member.
