A state District Court judge has ordered Donald Trump legal team member John Eastman to appear before a Georgia grand jury to testify about allegations of coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of Georgia's 2020 elections later this month.
Eastman's attorney, Joseph Gribble, argued at a hearing held Wednesday in state District Court in Santa Fe that Eastman — part of a legal team representing Trump in his bid to remain in office after the 2020 election — should not be compelled to appear before the grand jury.
Eastman does not fit the definition of a necessary and material witness, in part because he likely would exercise his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent on most questions due to the attorney-client privilege created by his position, the attorney argued.
Gribble also argued the Fulton County (Ga.) Superior Court petition to compel Eastman's attendance — argued in court by First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies — didn't protect Eastman from "any potential criminal recommendations, which may be generated from the Georgia grand jury investigations.
Eastman's attendance at the Aug. 30 grand jury proceeding would subject Eastman to undue hardship, the attorney added.
But state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted the petition, saying Eastman did appear to fit the definition of material witness in the case and any issue regarding attorney-client privilege or his right to remain silent should be addressed by the Georgia courts.
As to the matter of undue hardship, "I do think is a matter of what he's essentially arguing is it's not convenient and I do not think that inconvenience rises to the level of undo hardship," the judge said.
The hearing took place Wednesday, though reporters were told the proceedings had been moved to another day.