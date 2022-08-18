A state District Court judge has ordered Donald Trump legal team member John Eastman to appear before a Georgia grand jury to testify about allegations of coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of Georgia's 2020 elections later this month.

Eastman's attorney, Joseph Gribble, argued at a hearing held Wednesday in state District Court in Santa Fe that Eastman — part of a legal team representing Trump in his bid to remain in office after the 2020 election — should not be compelled to appear before the grand jury.

Eastman does not fit the definition of a necessary and material witness, in part because he likely would exercise his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent on most questions due to the attorney-client privilege created by his position, the attorney argued. 

Popular in the Community