State District Judge Francis Mathew has ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin removed from his post and disqualified from holding public office ever again after finding Griffin's participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection. 

The Cowboys for Trump founder had argued during a bench trial last month he was only exercising his First Amendment rights when he traveled to Washington, D.C., and clambered over three barriers to gain access to a platform outside the Capitol, where he cheered on a mob forcibly trying to gain access to the building as police attempted to hold them back. 

But Mathew didn't accept that argument, writing in his final ruling Griffin's attempts "to sanitize his actions are without merit" and contradicted by evidence in the case. 

