State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Tuesday ordered the release of a city employee charged with fatally shooting a co-worker amid a roadside fight earlier this month.
Ellington said prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office had not proven their argument Karl Rougemont, 31, is so dangerous no conditions of release from jail could protect the community from him. He will await his trial on house arrest under the judge's order.
Rougemont is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Vigil, 40, following an altercation March 7 at the busy intersection of St. Michael’s Drive and Cerrillos Road during the evening rush hour.
Rougemont was a collections specialist with the city Public Utilities Department, and Vigil was an automated meter technician, the city’s website says.
Rougemont had been charged with an open count of murder. The state now intends to charge him with second-degree murder, Assistant Attorney General Jesse Pecoraro said Tuesday,
Pecoraro portrayed Rougemont as someone who "brought a gun to fistfight" and reacted disproportionately to the situation.
Rougemont's attorney, Larissa Breen, disputed that. She said Rougemont acted in self-defense after being attacked by a much larger man.
Breen said Rougemont will stay at his parent's home in Pecos while awaiting trial.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
New Mexico considers a person's vehicle an extension of the home, i.e., the Castle Doctrine applies. If the defendant was indeed dragged out of his car and attacked, I expect a vigorous self defense case to be mounted by his counsel.
https://law.justia.com/codes/new-mexico/2018/chapter-30/article-2/section-30-2-7/
Why is the Attorney General prosecuting this case, and not our elected District Attorney?
Speculating, as both the victim and alleged perpetrator are both Santa Fe employee's, the local DA reclused herself, thus bumping this up the the AG.
Why would thier place of employment have anything to do with the DA prosecuting. My best guess is that there are city/state/federal employees that enter into the criminal justice system and the AG does not pick up the ball and run with it.
That makes no sense. Its the DA's job. The paper should ask her.
Holy Guacamole
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.