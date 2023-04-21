A state district judge on Friday postponed an upcoming preliminary hearing in the remaining criminal case tied to the 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Kari Morrissey, a special prosecutor for the District Attorney's Office, and Jason Bowles, an attorney for film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, both told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during a virtual status conference Friday they were in favor of delaying the hearing until mid-August.

Initially, the proceeding was scheduled to start May 3. 

Recommended for you