Years of negotiations between survivors of clergy sex abuse and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe moved toward conclusion this week when claimants and a federal bankruptcy judge approved a proposed $121.5 million agreement that would settle nearly 400 claims made by people who say they were abused by Roman Catholic clergy. 

"While I hope and pray that the bankruptcy outcome will bring a measure of justice and relief to the victims … I realize that nothing can ever compensate them for the criminal and horrendous abuse they endured," Archbishop John C. Wester said in a written statement issued Thursday. 

"I pledge that the Archdiocese of Santa Fe will remain vigilant in protecting children and young people from clergy sexual abuse, doing all we can to assure them of a safe and protective environment in the Catholic Church," Wester wrote.

