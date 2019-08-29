State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid of Santa Fe on Thursday made permanent a previous order that will allow qualifying out-of-state residents to participate in New Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Program.
The ruling, coming after three out-of-state residents filed an emergency petition over a Department of Health denial of their applications to become patients within the program, drew a swift response from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.
“We remain of the opinion that New Mexico’s medical cannabis program should not be bulldozed by an out-of-state litigant operating with his own financial interests at heart rather than those of the state’s medical program or of the many New Mexicans who depend upon it,” Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said in a statement.
“Today’s decision contradicts both the intent of the legislative sponsor and the interpretation of the New Mexico Department of Health, and the state plans to appeal the decision,” he added.
One of the plaintiffs, Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of licensed New Mexico medical marijuana producer Ultra Health LLC, said Thursday, the ruling was in keeping with the Legislature’s intent when it made changes to language in the law which granted eligibility to all people who have been diagnosed with a qualifying condition, not just New Mexico residents.
A former state Human Services secretary in New Mexico, Rodriguez is an Arizona resident who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to court documents.
Rodriguez said Thursday it’s common for the losing party in a legal case to “raise the flag of appeal” but said he hopes that over the next few weeks “cooler heads will prevail” and “everyone will look at the logic of the decision” and the state will decide not to appeal.
Rodriguez said the ruling is actually a good thing for the state’s cannabis program and cannabis legislation across the country.
“Programmatic changes like what happened today get us closer to having a uniform medical cannabis act across the this country,” he said.
In early August, Biedscheid gave the Department of Health two weeks to respond to the emergency petition and show why it believes the state should not issue identification cards to out-of-state residents, according to the court order.
The Governor’s Office intervened in the lawsuit. In its motion to join the case, the state said it is concerned about policy issues — including the possibility transportation of marijuana across state lines and balancing health care for residents and acknowledging marijuana use is a federal crime.
New Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Program began 12 years ago and now has more than 70,000 patients.