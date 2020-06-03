A judge reset Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan's conditions of release during a court hearing Wednesday.
While the conditions are similar to those typically issued, Judge Bryan Biedscheid approved changes to accommodate Lujan's role as sheriff.
Lujan faces misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer in two criminal cases.
The first charge of resisting or obstructing an officer stems from a March incident in which Lujan is accused of showing up to an Española Police Department SWAT standoff drunk and refusing to leave.
Lujan was arrested in May and charged with two additional counts of resisting or obstructing an officer after he failed to comply with a search warrant being executed for his cellphones as part of the investigation into his original criminal charges.
The conditions of release will apply in both cases, 9th Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb said Wednesday.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas named Reeb the special prosecutor in both cases.
Under typical conditions of release, a person is not allowed to communicate with victims or possess firearms or dangerous weapons.
Reeb requested Lujan be allowed to carry his weapon only while working, but Biedscheid denied this condition, saying he would be hard pressed to determine where Lujan's duty as sheriff ends and where his personal life begins.
Parties involved in these cases work in the Española Police Department and Lujan must regularly interact with the department's officers while performing his duty as sheriff, Reeb said.
Instead of prohibiting him from communicating with the department, Biedscheid said Lujan is not to discuss the case with members of the Española Police Department or any witnesses in the cases.
Lujan previously was represented by attorney Nathaniel Thompkins. He since has hired two other attorneys — Tommy Jewell and Jason Bowles.
Noting one of Lujan's cases involved alcohol, Reeb also requested Lujan be prohibited from drinking, entering an establishment where alcohol is served or having it in his home.
While Bowles disputed alcohol was involved in one of Lujan's cases, Biedscheid granted the condition.
